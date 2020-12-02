Chopper 10: Aerial coverage of search for missing elderly hunter in Suffolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - Chopper 10 and crew took flight from the WAVY TV 10 studios in Portsmouth to bring you the news of the week from the sky.

The City of Chesapeake says the Centerville Turnpike Bridge could be closed to traffic for “months” after being hit by a barge last week. The damage caused the bridge to be stuck open. Engineers and inspectors spent this week assessing the damage. As of Monday, there was no timeline for how long the bridge will be closed to traffic. Motorists should use the Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway detour.