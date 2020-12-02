Chopper 10: Aerial coverage of search for missing elderly hunter in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — multiple Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire search and rescue teams canvassed the White Marsh Road area searching for 74-year-old Terry Jackson Copeland Wednesday.
The teams searched on foot, in ATVs, and with drones. Over 60 search and rescue experts in total were part of the operation. The Nightingale medical helicopter searched overnight and a Virginia Beach Police helicopter helped Wednesday.
WAVY’s Chopper 10 provides aerial coverage.
