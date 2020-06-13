RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands convened at the Lee Monument and flooded the streets of Richmond for the 5,000 Man March demonstration on Saturday afternoon.
WAVY’s Chopper 10 provides aerial coverage.
Latest News
- Chopper 10: Aerial coverage of Richmond’s 5000 Man March
- Facebook video surfaces; police looking for information on ‘large fight’ and possible gunfire
- Virginia’s 5000 Man March draws thousands to Richmond
- Family of man severely injured by falling statue updates community on his recovery
- LIVE BLOG: Protesters gather in Hampton Roads as demonstrations continue