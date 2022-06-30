VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon.

In total, there were 20 residents displaced. One dog inside a crate was rescued and reunited with his owner. The apartment manager along with American Red Cross are currently working with the displaced residents regarding lodging.

Fire officials say two firefighters sustained non life-threatening injuries and were sent to a local hospital. Two officers were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

