Chopper 10 Video: USS Gravely returns from deployment

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hundreds of Sailors stations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gravely returned home from deployment Tuesday.

Chopper 10 flew over Naval Station Norfolk as the ship inched closer to loved ones anxiously awaiting its arrival.

The ship deployed in December and spent some time in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the U.S. Navy, Gravely conducted passing exercises with Polish, Finnish, Danish, and German forces, countless operational training program events, and maritime patrols in the Baltic, Laborador, and North seas, and the Baffin bay.

  • NORFOLK (Aug. 27, 2019) Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) wave to family and friends as the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a seven-month deployment. Gravely was the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/Released)
  • NORFOLK (Aug. 27, 2019) The guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a seven-month deployment. Gravely was the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/Released)
  • NORFOLK (Aug. 27, 2019) The guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a seven-month deployment. Gravely was the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/Released)
  • NORFOLK (Aug. 27, 2019) The guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a seven-month deployment. Gravely was the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/Released)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories