Chopper 10 Video: USS Gravely returns from deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hundreds of Sailors stations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gravely returned home from deployment Tuesday.

Chopper 10 flew over Naval Station Norfolk as the ship inched closer to loved ones anxiously awaiting its arrival.

The ship deployed in December and spent some time in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the U.S. Navy, Gravely conducted passing exercises with Polish, Finnish, Danish, and German forces, countless operational training program events, and maritime patrols in the Baltic, Laborador, and North seas, and the Baffin bay.