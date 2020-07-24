Chopper 10 & Drone 10 Weekly Roundup | July 24, 2020

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s a look back at some of the images captured through the lenses of Chopper 10 and Drone 10 this week across Hampton Roads.

Carrier Fire

No one was hurt after a small fire broke out Monday morning on the new John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) aircraft carrier docked at Newport News Shipbuilding. The carrier was evacuated around 10:15 a.m. after the fire was reported. Shipyard officials say emergency personnel responded quickly to extinguish the flames and no one was hurt. We saw no smoke from Chopper 10. Newport News Shipbuilding is investigating the fire.

Massive Apartment Fire

Drone 10 flew over a 2-alarm apartment complex on Maize Drive in Virginia Beach this week that heavily damaged 16 units Tuesday night. When units first arrived on scene, they reported heavy smoke showing through the roof. 22 adults and nine children have been displaced. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Virginia Beach fire officials believe the cause may have been accidental. No one was hurt.

Touch and Goes

The lens of Chopper 10 caught a presidential plane doing touch and goes at the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport earlier this week. It is a United States Air Force plane used for flying top U.S. leaders around the world.

Ferries in Service

And lastly, a look at the Elizabeth River ferries that travel between North Landing and High Street in Portsmouth and the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk. They operate every 30 minutes. It’s a fun way to make it across the Elizabeth River.

See more video from Chopper 10 and Drone 10 on WAVY.com.

Latest Posts