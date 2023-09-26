CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man arrested for entering a school as a sex offender was granted bond this week and allowed to return home.

Ryan Thomas Earley turned himself in to police Sept. 21 on one charge of entering a school after being convicted as a sex offender. According to court paperwork, the offense took place on Sept. 8.

Ryan Earley was convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of electronic solicitation in 2011. He was also convicted in Virginia Beach of indecent liberties and using a computer to solicit a minor that same year.

Because of those convictions, he’s classified as a Tier-III sex offender and is barred from entering schools and daycare facilities. Violating that is a Class 6 felony, according to State Code.

According to court paperwork, Ryan Earley was sentenced to 15 years for the Virginia Beach charges, with all but three months of that suspended. Conditions of the suspension included 15 years of good behavior. That document was signed Dec. 12, 2011.

Photos posted on social media show Ryan Earley inside of a school building. One that included his wife was dated June 8, 2022.

“[T]he offender did drive onto school property located at 1551 Eden Way … Greenbrier Primary School to pick up his two children on September 8, 2023 after having been prohibited to do so,” the criminal complaint for the new charge reads.

His arrest follows an online petition posted Sept. 12 to remove his wife, Quiana Earley, from the position of president of the Greenbrier Primary and Intermediate Schools PTA. That petition identified Ryan Earley as a sex offender who shouldn’t have been allowed in their schools.

The president of Virginia PTA, which oversees the PTA groups in Chesapeake, confirmed to 10 On Your Side that Quiana Earley is no longer serving on the PTA board.

“[Quiana Earley] knowingly allowed him at these events, knowing that he’s a Tier-3 sex offender, and knowing that he shouldn’t be around children. And she’s still letting him,” a concerned parent from one of the affected schools told us.

Ryan Earley was granted a $2,500 bond in a hearing Monday. He is required to remain 1,000 feet from all schools, cannot leave the state without permission, must remain home between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m and must wear an ankle monitor.

A magistrate initially denied bond Sept. 21, citing “the nature of crime and interest of public safety.”

His next hearing is set for Dec. 21.