ASHBURN (WAVY) – Chase Young has had an up-and-down start to his career, but with the new ownership group now established and a healthy offseason under his belt, Young is excited to get back onto the field and play in front of the fans.

Young is entering into his fourth season in the league and in an interview, he expressed how thrilled he and his family are for the new ownership to be here.

“It definitely lifted me a lot. I appreciate our fans,” Young said. “I know they are excited about the new ownership. My mom did an interview today. She’s excited. My auntie, my dad, everybody is excited to get it rolling and just to see the new things that are about to start happening with the ownership.”

The atmosphere around the Commanders has certainly been different to start training camp.

Every single player seems excited about where the team is at, and the fans have been backing it up.

Training camp continues tomorrow and Saturday with the gates opening at 8:00 a.m.