Caught on camera: Cop stops runaway car for elderly driver

by: Matt Lupoli

Posted: / Updated:

LEESBURG, Fl. (WESH/NBC News) – Security footage shows a Florida police officer leaping into action to save an elderly driver from her own car.

The video shows a police officer getting into his cruiser at a Leesburg gas station as a woman who’d parked next to him got out of her car.

Then her car started to roll backward.

The woman, 75-year-old Bobbie Reese, got behind it and tried her best to stop the car, but she couldn’t keep her balance and fell to the pavement.

Fortunately, officer Alex Nell realized what was happening behind him.

