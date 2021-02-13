Carter’s 20 points sends Norfolk St. past Morgan St.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Newport News’ Devante Carter, who spent two years at Woodside High School, scored 20 points to lead Norfolk State past first-place Morgan State 74-69. Norfolk’s Joe Bryant Jr., a Lake Taylor graduate, and Kashaun Hicks scored 18 apiece for the Spartans.

The Spartans led 34-30 at halftime, and out of the break, Troy Baxter Jr. hit a 3-pointer and Lagio Grantsaan threw down a dunk for Morgan State. Carter followed with consecutive three-point plays and Norfolk State never trailed again. De’Torrion Ware scored 25 points in 27 minutes for the Bears.