Video: Carnival cruise ships in accident at Mexico’s Cozumel

MEXICO CITY (AP/NBC) – A cruise ship scraped another while docking in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in a minor injury to a passenger.

Carnival Cruise Line says the Carnival Glory ship was maneuvering when it “made contact” with the Carnival Legend Friday morning.

Videos shot by startled passengers show the noisy, slow-moving accident which left part of the Glory mangled at the stern.

The cruise line says it is assessing the damage, but the seaworthiness of the ships was not impacted.

A guest suffered a minor injury in the evacuation of a dining room.

The Carnival Glory, based in New Orleans, left the city on December 15. It was scheduled to return on December 22.

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship was near the collision and was almost hit.