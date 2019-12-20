Video: Carnival cruise ships in accident at Mexico’s Cozumel

MEXICO CITY (AP/NBC) – A cruise ship scraped another while docking in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in a minor injury to a passenger.
Carnival Cruise Line says the Carnival Glory ship was maneuvering when it “made contact” with the Carnival Legend Friday morning.
Videos shot by startled passengers show the noisy, slow-moving accident which left part of the Glory mangled at the stern.
The cruise line says it is assessing the damage, but the seaworthiness of the ships was not impacted.
A guest suffered a minor injury in the evacuation of a dining room.
The Carnival Glory, based in New Orleans, left the city on December 15. It was scheduled to return on December 22.
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship was near the collision and was almost hit.