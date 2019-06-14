Cards of Compassion delivered to survivors of Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A community is coming together in a big way to remember, help, and heal. Hundreds of people in the Hampton Roads community and beyond are hoping to make the day as better as they can for city workers — having to go back to their jobs in the coming days.

The idea was started by an engineer with the Virginia Beach Public Works Department. Vincent “Vinny” Smith wanted the community to help send Cards of Compassion to city workers, so he took to Facebook.

“I asked folks if they could prepare some cards for people to have on their desk for when they came back to work, so they could have just a greeting from the public,” said Smith.

He received 1,500 cards from his neighbors and says they are very much appreciated from the folks that received them.

“I was tasked with relocation of all the folks on the third floor,” Smith said. “Some folks have a need to never see the building again and I can understand that, and other folks feel the need to walk back in the building and sit down at their desk and get to work and we know that’s not going to happen.”

Smith says the cards make the days a bit brighter for city employees, a way to wash away some of the pain surrounding the municipal complex. He delivered cards to everyone who worked in building two. Now, he’s looking for a second wave of cards, to deliver next week.

“Everyone who came back to work to these cards was very thankful,” said Smith. “These folks need the support of the community, the next month, the next year, maybe the next decade. I really just want to do this for them and I’d like to ask that it continue.”

If you’d like to write a card, you can drop it off lobby of Building one at the Municipal Center located at: 2401 Courthouse Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23456.

Community members are encouraged to write an empowering note, maybe a drawing or even a simple phrase like: VB Strong.