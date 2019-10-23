“Candid with Kara…” and Jen Kiggans

DETROIT, Mi. (WDIV) -- Getting braces used to be a teenage rite of passage, and plenty of teens still need braces, but the American Association of Orthodontics recommends that children see an orthodontist starting at age 7.

"There are too many people that are coming in too late -- 9, 10, 11, 12 years old. If we saw these children a little bit earlier that's going to make life so much easier for the subset of people who actually need it," said Dr. Christian Groth.