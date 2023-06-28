PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — More than two decades ago, the nation was left in fear following back-to-back fatal shark attacks in Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks. On September 1, 2002, 10-year-old David Peltier of Virginia Beach was surfing with family members when he was attacked by a shark.

Two days later on the Outer Banks, near Avon, a Russian tourist was killed and his girlfriend was injured. In both cases, a Bull Shark was the suspected predator.

More than two decades later, a super predator, the White Shark is being tagged and tracked by Ocearch. The non-profit’s chief scientist, from the WAVY digital desk, called for facts and not fear

” We want to map out all those areas where these animals go to understand where are the critical places for things like reproduction, feeding, and growing,” said Dr. Bob Hueter.

Researchers say due to policy changes, the shark population is growing. WAVY-TV viewers recently captured the evidence.

“Virginia was one of the first states, I think it was the first state, to place some limits on shark fishing. We can protect them on U.S. coasts but if we don’t it has ramifications for not only White Sharks but for a variety of other species,” said Dr. Hueter who is also calling on cooperation from the governments of Cuba, Canada, and Mexico.

Ocearch says with more sharks in the ocean, those in the water should use caution.

“You just have to assume that when you go in the water especially this time of year there are sharks in the area and just be smart about how you use the ocean,” said Dr. Hueter.