“Busted Budgets;” How small-school athletics are surviving during COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – COVID-19 wiped out the Fall high school football season, both in Virginia and North Carolina. For smaller schools, no football has meant no funding.

Athletics programs like those at Surry County High School and Gates County High School rely heavily on revenue made from ticket and concession sales at football and basketball games to fill their budgets.

“Really, our football and basketball program fund the athletic program, for the most part,” said Gates County Athletics Director Jacob Harrell.

These schools, and schools like them, are having to survive.