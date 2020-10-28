Buffalo Bills quarterback virtually visits Oishei Children’s Hospital patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bills quarterback Josh Allen is bringing smiles to patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Allen met with patients virtually on Tuesday.

As an added surprise, he sent them autographed boxes of his cereal, Josh’s Jaq’s.

The proceeds from the cereal benefit the hospital.

You can buy it at supermarkets across Western New York.

The vice president of the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation said they’re thankful for Josh’s support and for him taking the time to meet with patients.

