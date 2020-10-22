Crews working to repair broken water main in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Some Norfolk residents woke up Thursday morning to find they didn’t have water service, because of a water main break in their neighborhood.

Mary Keough with Norfolk Public Utilities said the break happened in an older line, in an area where they were are already replacing the infrastructure.

Crews are at the site now, at the intersection of Colonial and Pembroke Avenues, working to repair the line. Keough said they hope to have the work completed by late Thursday afternoon.

The break left about 70 customers in the Hague without water, she said.

