Blog: Wind, major tidal flooding coming from Dorian

Closings

Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools Chesapeake Public Schools College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Great Bridge Christian Academy Greenbrier Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Lawrence Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Old Dominion University Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primrose School at Cahoon Commons READY Academy Christian School Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Leo University-SHRC St. Matthew's School Suffolk Public Schools Tecnico Corporation The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Victory Christian School

Tonight is your last full night to get things secure. Tomorrow we will see light rain move in, so if you need to secure the patio furniture, or the grill, do it sooner than later. Also, now is the time to start thinking about the approaching high tide coming Friday afternoon.

Tide Forecast

Friday’s 4 p.m. high tide is now expected to be worse than the high tide we had during 2012’s Hurricane Sandy.

This high tide will still not be as bad as Irene or Isabel. If it verifies, it will be the 6th highest tide ever for Hampton Roads! The following high tide, around 4 a.m. Saturday, will be at minor tidal flooding levels.

If you live in an area where the street floods or has flooded from Sandy, move your car by Thursday night. The amount of rain we get Friday will make it difficult to get around as there could be localized street flooding.

Norfolk and Portsmouth are opening up city garages so you can safely store your vehicle.

OBX Forecast

The Outer Banks will see the worst of the storm, and severe flooding from the sound Friday night and going in to Saturday morning.

Power Outage Index

If you have a generator, make sure it’s gassed up (or fully charged if it’s electric). You will possibly need it Friday and going into the weekend.

The winds and rain will pick up Thursday night and Friday will be the worst day, as we will see the strongest winds and heaviest rain. Don, Jeremy, Casey and I will all be in during the next few days to keep you up to date.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson

