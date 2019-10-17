Blog: Dry, Windy, & Chilly. Possible System Sunday.

The beneficial rains fell yesterday. It was a steady rain for most of the day, but it picked up for a while during the afternoon.

Rain Yesterday

Most of the area picked up an inch to an inch and a half. However, it was closer to a half inch around parts of northeast North Carolina.

Local Rainfall Reports

We had an area of low pressure and a warm front move in from the south. Then, later in the day, a cold front swept in from the west and dried us out. Now the low is a strong nor’easter over the northeast states. The cold front is far offshore, and high pressure is settling to our west/southwest.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be cool, dry, and windy today. We’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. There will be a few 70s inland/south. Dew points have dropped to the 30s. The wind will be strong out of the west through the day. It will run at 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph.

These strong winds will lead to some nuisance to minor tidal flooding along the sound-side of the Outer Banks.

Tonight the winds will let up a little bit. We’ll have clear skies. That will allow the temps to fall to the 40s. We may even see a couple of 30s far inland. I don’t think we’ll have any frost, but it will be very chilly at the bus stops in the morning. Then tomorrow we’ll be mostly sunny with a northwest breeze. High temps will be in the low-mid 60s. We’ll be dry and cool on Saturday. Then there may be some rain on Sunday from a potential coastal system.

As of this writing there was a big cluster of thunderstorms over western Gulf of Mexico. These were already starting to organize. They are forecast to become a tropical storm within the next 24-48 hours.

Tropical Satellite

The forecast models then have it moving northeast towards the panhandle of Florida.

Forecast Models

This potential system could be tropical or subtropical. If it were to follow this track, then it would likely weaken over land. However, it is still forecast to move northeast along the east coast. This system would likely transition to a sub or non tropical system by that time. The European model has rain pushing into the region by Sunday morning. Then it already moves the rain out by the late afternoon.

European Model

So this potential system could bring us some rain and brief strong winds along the coast. However, it will be fast-moving. Plus, it will track over land for a time. Also, it will be moving from southwest to northeast. So I don’t think we’ll have any big impacts on our area, but we will have to watch it carefully in case it strengthens more than forecast over the Gulf. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler