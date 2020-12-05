Blog: Blustery, Brisk Saturday; Cooler Stretch of Weather This Week

Winter winds are the big story today, and those two words will always remind me of Sinatra…

“The autumn wind, and the winter winds, they have come and gone…

And still those days, those lonely days, they go on and on…”

The northwest wind, gusting to nearly 30mph at times, is blowing in the colder air and is doing a better job of getting me into the holiday spirit than this overpriced Starbucks Christmas blend coffee.

Early this morning the cold front blew offshore, taking with it the majority of the precipitation associated with this storm system. Leftover rain drops this morning move offshore and today’s weather shapes up pretty nicely. Expect increasing sun as that winter wind blows in. We’ll hang onto it through the early afternoon, out of the northwest between 15-25mph with gusts over 30mph easily.

Sustained winds around the region, gusts easily exceed 25 mph.

This wind is blowing in the colder air, so afternoon temperatures today will not stray far from 50°. In fact, we already hit our high temperature for the day around 1 a.m., 63°!

Forgot the lyrics on air and honestly pretty bummed about it. A windy day! https://t.co/NWUuMczO9J pic.twitter.com/W2BFsyyYoD — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) December 5, 2020

With a (relatively) calmer breeze and clearer skies tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Sunday comes with a bright sunrise and a bright sunshine filled day, just cooler. Afternoon highs only in the upper 40s to near 50°. We’ll keep the cooler weather around, too, temperatures should stay below average through at least Wednesday. Afternoon highs likely only in the upper 40s, near 50° for the next four days.

A cooler stretch of weather this week with highs mainly in the 40s.

Our next shot of rain comes on Monday with some scattered showers. And to be honest, this forecast looks a little tricky! Since the colder air is in place, and will likely stick around for the next few days, a few snowflakes or a wintry mix could be nearby. It’s really dependent on the timing of Monday’s raindrops, as highs Monday will only be in the mid to upper 40s, whereas Monday night temperatures will be dropping into the 30s. So stay tuned for any updates! We’ll fine tune the forecast. But as of now, just prepare for a cooler day with scattered showers around in the afternoon.

Sunshine should return on Tuesday as the cooler air sticks around, weather should be quiet too for the remainder of the week. We’ll likely get some rebounding in those afternoon highs by the end of the weekend and next weekend.

Enjoy the breeze today, and stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro