Blog: Between The Rain Today

This morning started off with scattered rain showers.

Wet Tower Cam This Morning

They were on and off overnight. They only delivered 1 to 2 tenths of an inch of rain with a little bit more near Rodanthe, NC and Wakefield, VA. This was caused by 2 features. 3 if you include the humidity. There was a weak area of low pressure that was moving north. A stationary front was also attached to this.

Regional Weather Map

The low will move to our north through the day, and the front will sink south as a weak drying line or wind shift. After the showers end, we’ll have a long time with a mix of sun and clouds today. Winds will be mainly out of the southwest. We’ll have enough sunshine to raise the afternoon temperatures into the mid-upper 80s. It’ll be humid but breezy. By the evening we’ll have a second round of showers move in from the west. This will be along a cool front. The showers will be scattered, and they shouldn’t last too long.

Future Trak This Evening

Then we’ll dry out overnight with a westerly/northwesterly breeze. This will set us up nicely for tomorrow. We’ll have a lot of sunshine through the day. Winds will be out of the west/northwest. High temps will be near 80. It will be comfortable as the humidity will drop. Then high pressure will settle in for the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday with a lot of sunshine. We’ll be near 90 for Father’s Day with fair skies. Some rain will return by Tuesday of next week.

In national news…The GFS computer model (ran by NOAA) has finally been upgraded. The new version (FV3) has actually been running parallel to the standard GFS model for a while. However, the model has officially switched to the new construct. I have talked about this several times over the last year. It has had mixed results at times, but overall the performance is better. We’ll see how it fares against the European model going forward. Here is an article with a lot more information: GFS model upgrade.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler