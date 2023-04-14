NORFOLK (WAVY) – Old Dominion opened up its weekend series against No. 17 Coastal Carolina with a come from behind 8-5 win.

It was the Monarchs first win over a ranked opponent this season.

The win puts ODU (24-9, 9-4) in a three-way-tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference with Coastal Carolina and Louisiana.

The Chanticleers took a 3-0 lead into the third inning and that’s when the Monarchs bats came alive.

It began with a solo home run by Chris Dengler, his first of the season.

Following Dengler’s blast, Luke Waters belted his fifth home run of the season as the Monarchs cut the Coastal lead to 3-2.

Then it was freshman Alex Bouche’s turn when he hit a two-run homer to left center to give ODU a 4-3 lead.

Ty Wheeler doubled in another run to put the Monarchs up 5-3 to cap off a big third inning.

Coastal tied it up at 5 in the top of the fifth but ODU regained the lead after Jake Ticer drove in Bouche on a double down the first baseline.

The Monarchs hit four home runs on way to the 8-5 win.

“I thought our guys were competitively good tonight,” coach Chris Finwood said. “It’s something we’ve talked about all week, just a competitive spirit and a little bit more fight in us, I think they came out and competed really well tonight.”

Starting pitcher Blake Morgan went four and two-thirds innings allowing five runs on six hits with four trike outs.

Robert Cook, John Holobetz and Bailey Matela combined for three and a third scoreless innings.

ODU wraps up its series with Coastal Carolina Saturday at 4:00 and Sunday at 1:00.