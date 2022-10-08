JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 52-year-old man died following a crash in James City County Friday night.

Police said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Richmond Road and Barhamsville Road. The crash involved a bicyclist and a 2013 Ford truck.

According to police, the Ford was driving westbound on Richmond Road when it hit the bicyclist, a 52-year-old James City County resident. The victim has been identified as Jule Smith.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The westbound lanes of Richmond Road were closed to traffic for approximately two hours while James City County police investigated the crash.

There is no additional information to release at this time as police continue to investigate.