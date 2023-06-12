NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As the nation prepares to celebrate the second national holiday of Juneteenth, 10 On Your Side has partnered with the Urban League of Hampton Roads to bring you stories of the pain and the purpose.

On June 19th, 1865, two years after the emancipation proclamation, federal troops freed some 150,000 people who remained in captivity in Texas.

10 On Your Side will bring you important stories on how the region will celebrate and commemorate even as some aspects of freedom remain elusive.

Beginning in 1910, the Urban League, with the pillars of housing, education health and hope, created the social infrastructure that freed blacks desperately needed as the chains of slavery became invisible.

Gilbert Bland is president of the Urban League of Hampton Roads.

“Our pillars have remained the same – housing, education, workforce and health care, and those challenges that existed then, frankly, still stay with us,” Bland said.

During the pandemic, the Urban League of Hampton Roads called up troops of another kind to spread the word about the deadly coronavirus.

“We joined with community partners and trusted partners, particularly the clergy,” Bland said. “The Black church in particular, has had a strong bond with the community. It’s a pillar of trust. The pastor is a person of trust and we join with them. We are able to do more as a village than by ourselves.”

And troops of another kind from the region’s historically Black colleges and universities are taking aim at education deficiencies.

“We are now providing tutoring and mentoring by using HBCUs from Virginia Union, Hampton University, Norfolk State [University], as well as Virginia State [University] in Petersburg,” Bland said. “It’s a historic partnership; the students have the opportunity for work-study at the HBCU level and the high school students have the opportunity to see folks who look like them, and who have walked the same paths they have previously walked, and in the process become better students.”

Other troops from the Hampton Roads Workforce Council to Dominion Energy with its offshore wind program are spreading the word about career opportunities in Hampton Roads.

“All these factors help to begin to rebuild community self-esteem and individual self-esteem and they work together to have a more engaged empowered community,” Bland said.