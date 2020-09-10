Armstrong ready to lead UVa offense

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WAVY) – As the saying goes, it’s hard to be the guy who replaces “the guy.” Brennan Armstrong has long been up to that challenge.

After backing up the dynamic Bryce Perkins for the previous two seasons, Brennan Armstrong was named Virginia’s starting quarterback, and will lead the Wahoos onto the field when they open their season against Virginia Tech on Sept. 19.

“I was lucky enough to have two years (of experience) under my belt, coming in with a lot of confidence, knowing the offense, being able to- first day- come out and run it right away,” said Armstrong, who is the first lefty to start at quarterback since Jameel Sewell in 2007.

While Armstrong has seen game action, his first collegiate start will be in Blacksburg, a place Virginia has not won since 1998.

“It’s exciting,” said Armstrong. “It makes camp that much more important.

“When you got those guys the first game coming up, it makes the camp a lot better.”