Class 5 State Semifinals

Indian River (10-3) vs. Maury (13-0)

2 p.m. Saturday at Powhatan Field

Matoaca (10-3) vs Stone Bridge (8-4)

2 p.m. Saturday at Stone Bridge

Class 5 State Championship is Dec. 9 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville (UVA)

Class 4 State Semifinals

King George (13-0) vs. Phoebus (13-0)

2 p.m. Saturday at Darling Stadium

Salem (12-1) vs. Tuscarora (12-0)

2 p.m. Saturday at Tuscarora



Class 4 State Championship is Dec. 9 at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg (Liberty University)

Class 3 State State Semifinals

Lafayette (11-2) vs. Brentsville District (12-1)

2 p.m. Saturday at Brentsville District



William Byrd (12-1) vs. Liberty Christian (12-0)

2 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Christian

Class 3 State Championship is Dec. 9 at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg (Liberty University)



Class 2 State Semifinals

Poquoson (10-3) vs. Riverheads (12-1)

2 p.m. Saturday at Riverheads

Graham (12-1) vs. Radford (13-0)

2 p.m. Saturday at Radford

Class 2 State Championship is Dec. 9 at Salem City Stadium