NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) has teamed up with the Bissell Pet Foundation for its Empty the Shelters national adoption event.

Now through July 31, adoption fees will be waived for adult dogs over 30 pounds, and the fee for adult cats will only be $20.

“We are grateful to the Bissell Pet Foundation for sponsoring adoption fees for some of our animals as part of this event,” said Roger Iles, Shelter Manager. “The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter is Virginia’s largest open admission animal shelter, and we are nearly always operating at full capacity. By adopting a shelter animal, not only do you give that pet a home, but it opens up space for another animal in need to find their forever home.”

PRAS provides spay and neuter surgeries for all adopted animals. Adopted pets are also microchipped, vaccinated and treated for common parasites.

For those unable to adopt a pet, the shelter is also in need of volunteers and donations

MetLife Pet Insurance is providing 30 days of free pet insurance to adopters and the opportunity to purchase an annual policy.

The Empty the Shelters campaign is the nations largest pet adoption event. Since 2016, the event has helped place nearly 158,000 pets in homes across the U.S. and Canada.