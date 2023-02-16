PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A survey conducted by EAB reports that most educators believe student behavior has worsened in recent years, and is a prominent concern in schools.

The 10 On Your Side investigation into Newport News Public Schools following the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School reveals that teachers felt overwhelmed while dealing with student behaviors.

EAB surveyed more than 1,100 district administrators, school administrators, teachers, student supports, and other staff between Oct. 14, 2022 to Nov. 1, 2022.

The findings indicate that 84% of respondents felt students’ behavior skills are developmentally behind students of the same age from two years ago. Additionally, 77% of respondents reported that student behavior is one of their top concerns this school year.

The majority of superintendents surveyed reported that staffing challenges are the biggest barrier to their school divisions’ success. The report indicates that staffing shortages impact learner readiness, mental health, behavioral concerns, and special education support.