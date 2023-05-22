NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side was the proud sponsor of this weekend’s American Heart Association Hampton Roads Heart Ball.

The event was a way for the Heart Association to celebrate its success in funding research and science that improves the lives for people living with various heart conditions.

The AHA is looking forward to its 100th year in 2024.

“We are focused on tobacco and vaping, preventing that in our youth,” said MeShall Hills, Executive Director for the Heart Association of Hampton Roads. “CPR awareness, which is so important right now with everything that is going on…for people to be aware of how to do CPR and know how to do an AED.”

