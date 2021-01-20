Al Roker gets fist bump from President Biden during inauguration parade

WASHINGTON (NBC) – The Today show’s Al Roker got a fist bump from President Joe Biden during the inaugural parade Wednesday afternoon.

Biden, First Lady Dr. Biden and family members were walking along the parade route when the NBC anchor and weatherman called out “Mr. President! Dr. Biden! How are you feeling? How does it feel to be President finally?”

President Biden ran over to the barricades and gave Roker a fist bump. The president told Roker, “We’ve got to keep doing this!”

This isn’t the first time the two have connected. Back in 2013, Roker and then Vice-President Biden exchanged hand shakes during President Barack Obama’s second inauguration parade.