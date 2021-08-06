After a year away, Old Dominion opens Fall football camp

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Old Dominion football team was back on the practice field for the first time since April as the Monarchs opened Fall camp.

ODU opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID, so coach Ricky Rahne is still waiting to coach his first game.

Rahne has brought in transfers from other FBS programs, including quarterback D.J. Mack from Norfolk. He comes to ODU after a stint at Central Florida.

Mack is expected to compete with senior Stone Smartt and red shirt freshman Hayden Wolff for the starting quarterback job.

In ODU’s last season in 2019, the Monarchs went 1-11 and head coach Bobby Wilder resigned following the season.

When the preseason predictions came out, the Monarchs were picked to finish last in Conference USA, and Rahne and his players could not care less.

“I don’t really care, they haven’t said anything to me, so I don’t think they really care,” Rahne said. “We are past what other people think about us. We went a whole year without playing and a lot of people had things to say. Right now we are about each other and our belief in each other and that’s the most important thing.”

Sixth-year senior safety Joe Joe Headen concurs.

“I don’t even know what the preseason picks are to be honest,” Headen said. “I’m just focused on us, that’s the only thing I can really focus on.”

ODU opens the season September 3 at Wake Forest.