Adorable puppy named Honey melts hearts with response to being called beautiful

TAMPA (WFLA) – Need a smile? Well, this clip of a dog’s reaction to being told she is beautiful should do the trick.

In the video, posted to TikTok by user Sarah Lawther, known online as @sarahlawther, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy can be seen staring into the camera.

A computerized voiceover then says: “This is how she responds to being called beautiful.”

The 18-month old puppy, whose name is Honey, can be seen resting her front legs on Lawther’s knee when she is then told: “You are the most beautiful girl in the whole entire world.”

The puppy then squeaks as she hears the comment, wagging her tail in excitement.

Lawther then says : “Yes you, you are my baby, you’re perfect. Do you agree?”

The smiling pup then makes a high-pitched sound almost in a “yes mom” response.

The video, which was posted on June 21, has so far been viewed more than 20.9 million times and surpassed six million likes.