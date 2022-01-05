Admirals return home but fall to first place Jacksonville 4-3 in OT

NORFOLK (WAVY) – After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Admirals rallied with a three-goal second period thanks to scores from Cody Milan, Kyle Rhodes and Alex Tonge against visiting first place Jacksonville.

The goal by Tonge was of the short handed variety.

The Iceman added a second period of the their own and the teams were tied heading into the third period.

After a scoreless third period, the game headed to overtime. In the extra frame, Jacksonville got a power play goal by Sean Giles, handing Norfolk a 4-3 loss.

The same two teams will play again Friday and Saturday at Scope.