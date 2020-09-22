Admirals gearing up for late start to ECHL season

NORFOLK (WAVY) – If 2020 were a “normal” year, the Norfolk Admirals would be in the middle of training camp, and gearing up for their first game in just 20 days.

Instead, the “new normal” of COVID-19 has forced the ECHL to delay the start of its season until Dec. 4. So, until further notice, that’s the date the Admirals are planning to play their first game.

“We’re adjusting to the possibility that it could be delayed, but right now that’s not the official position of the league,” said Patrick Cavanagh, who took over as owner of the team in June of 2019.

All 26 teams in the ECHL are planning to play a full 72-game schedule, but there are a number logistical challenges ahead. “How long the season’s going to go, how many games can we play in a week, what is our travel schedule like, how many teams fit into the schedule?” said Cavanagh.

“So, those are moving constantly depending on the circumstances that we’re looking, starting with our ability to play in the arenas.”