Woman killed in crash on Taylor Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Taylor Road in Chesapeake is currently closed in both directions in the 4400 block because of a fatal crash at that location.

Chesapeake Police confirmed a woman driving one of the vehicles died on scene. The preliminary investigation indicates this was a head-on crash, according to police spokesperson Dorienne Boykin.

WAVY News 10 video shows a white minivan at the crash scene with extensive front end damage.

The crash happened at 11:15 a.m. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Photo credit: Mike Marrero/WAVY

