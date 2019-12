(WAVY) — Bobby Wilder stepped down as head coach of the Old Dominion football team on Monday morning after the Monarchs concluded their third consecutive losing season.

Hired in 2007 after a career as an assistant coach at Maine, Wilder built the Old Dominion from scratch and quickly turned the program into a winner.

Brian Parsons takes a look back at Wilder’s career as the man who resurrected Old Dominion football.