Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY) – The Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club hosted the 8th annual Crush Cancer Cycle to Survive Sunday. The fundraiser helped raise money for the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to pioneer research and clinical trials.

Photo: Kiahnna Patterson Photo: Kiahnna Patterson Photo: Andy Fox Christy Rudolph, Andy Fox, Cobe Rudolph and Carley Rudolph participated in the Crush Cancer Cycle for Survival. Andy Fox poses with Crush Cancer instructor Bob Keckhut, who beat bladder cancer five years ago.

The event kicked off with a message from Carley Rudolph, who was diagnosed with stage-3 ovarian cancer at age 21 in February of 2022. She’s since been deemed cancer-free.

“It’s amazing. We’re all here fighting cancer and raising money and awareness,” she told us.

WAVY was there to help remind survivors and families of their strength. 10 on Your Side’s Andy Fox was among those who joined the cycle for survival once again.

Matt Malpaya signed up to volunteer for the event after losing his mother to a rare form of cancer.

“Cancer can definitely impact someone’s life in a very hard way, and being there to support them in any way you can really helps them a lot,” he said.