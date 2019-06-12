Local woman’s wedding dance with her dad goes viral

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A local bride’s touching wedding dance with her dad is going viral.

Mary Martin Jackson’s father has survived four serious strokes. He lives in California and it didn’t look like he was going to be able to make the cross country trip for her wedding ceremony in Norfolk.

Mary Jackson, like many other young girls has always been a daddy’s girl, but her dreams of dancing with her dad at her wedding almost didn’t happen.

“He’s always shown me so much love, like it was nothing that I could ever do wrong in his eyes. He always had his eyes wide open for me. and he is just a good man,” she said.

But he did, and Mary says she was so grateful that he was able to be there for her special day.

“When my dad initially got sick, in the back of my mind I’m like ‘will he be here for this moment whenever it happens?'” she said. “It’s been hard on us because we remember him at his best and then kind of seeing him go through everything that he’s been through it’s been difficult, but he has made it through,” Jackson said.

She posted a video on Instagram showing her on the dance floor with her father as he sat in a wheelchair. He was all smiles as they held hands and enjoyed this beautiful moment.

“I rolled him out and I picked the song on purpose. It’s Charlie Wilson [“I’m Blessed”] because I didn’t want anything too low or sad. Something fun and upbeat, but something that was the core of our relationship,” she said.

She said the look on his face when their song came on is one she’ll never forget.

“I just read his emotions. He just looked happy. I knew that it meant so much for him to be able to come, so when we danced I just looked at his face and gave me his hand and he was just in the moment,” Mary Jackson said.

More than a million video views later, many have shared in the joy of their dance.

“I always knew that it was no one but God, just keeping him around. And of course you worry if he is going to be around for some of your life’s greatest moments, and to know that he was able to survive for … it’s just a blessing,” she said.

Mary says this is a moment she will always treasure and is glad to have the moment captured to show to her future children.