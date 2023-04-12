PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – The 69th Portsmouth Invitational Tournament tipped off Wednesday night at Churchland High School.

The PIT, as us locals call it, is a pre-draft NBA camp for college seniors. The players hope to impress some of the dozens of NBA and International scouts.

The opening game of the night, a contest between teams sponsored by the Portsmouth Sports Club and Mike Duman’s Auto Sales featured players from some of the top college programs in the country.

Hunter Tyson, an All-ACC first-teamer from Clemson, made five of his seven three-point attempts. He finished with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Tyson’s Duman Auto Sales team won their game over the Portsmouth Sports Club 96-84.

Tyson, getting the win over a team that featured North Carolina’s Pete Nance, who scored 12 points and had 8 rebounds.

Five-foot-nine Darius McGhee from Liberty may have impressed the most in the night’s opening game. McGhee connected on five of his three-point attempts and scored 22 points.

The PIT continues through Saturday.