55 years and counting for Paul Webb’s basketball camp

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – At 90 years young, Paul Webb feels like a kid any time he’s on a basketball court. And every year, the former Old Dominion head men’s basketball coach finds joy in hosting his annual youth basketball camp.

“All during the rest of the year, I look forward to Summer, when we do camp,” said Webb, who’s camp is now in its 55th year.

His camp, which runs at various locations all over the state, has welcomed tens of thousands of youngsters. More than a few rose to stardom, such as Bryant Stith (University of Virginia’s all-time leading scorer), Ralph Sampson, Moses Malone and Grant Hill.

For those campers who’s names never ended up in the record books, Webb’s camp was just as special. “You start getting sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, and grandfathers and grandmothers that have come to camp,” said Eddie Webb, Paul’s son.

“They remember things that they did when they were here, and they come up in the street and tell stories about when they were in camp.”