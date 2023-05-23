NORFOLK Va. (WAVY) — Pride night will return to the Virginia Zoo on Saturday, June 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Attendees will learn new facts about their favorite animal ambassadors, tour exhibits and dance to eclectic tunes spun by a local DJ.
Zoo restaurants will be open late and food trucks will also be on site.
There will also be a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a colorful prize.
Organizers say the event will take place rain or shine.
- Zoo Member Adult Tickets: $12
- Zoo Member Child Tickets: $7
- Non-Member Adult Tickets: $22
- Non-Member Child Tickets: $12
Children under two are free.