22-year-old woman arrested at Richmond protest, possible chemical agent deployed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Protestors and local law enforcement were engaged in a standoff last night in downtown Richmond that resulted in one arrest and what appears to be the use of a chemical agent.

Micheala Hatton was arrested early Monday on felony charges of assaulting an officer and conspiring to incite a riot. Hatton, age 22, was released from jail earlier today and her case is continued until July 14.

Sunday night’s demonstration against police brutality, inspired by recent altercations between protestors and Richmond Police, started Sunday evening in Monroe Park and moved to Richmond Police Headquarters on E. Grace Street. The protestors were demanding answers from police regarding the video from Saturday night involving a RPD SUV and protestors near the Robert E. Lee Monument.

Hannah Eason, a Virginia Commonwealth University student and journalist with the Commonwealth Times, was at the scene and provided 8News video of what looks like police spraying a chemical agent at protesters. Eason was among the many attendees who shared video, photos and information on Twitter throughout the night.

Authorities have not commented on the events leading up to the arrest. 8News has reached out to Richmond Police for more information.