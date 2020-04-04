Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak – Streaming Now

2-year-old waiting for heart transplant living at hospital where staff tested positive for COVID-19

Video

by: WLWT's Dan Griffin

Posted: / Updated:

(WLWT/NBC News) — Jonathan Rohman spends day after day at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with his 2-year-old daughter Hadlee as they wait for a heart.

The threat of COVID-19 has added layers of protection in their home away from home.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital confirms some employees have tested positive.

They’re now taking extra precautions to protect their young patients.

Rohman says medical workers take everyone’s temperature as they enter the hospital, and he’s noticed restrictions with the playroom and kitchenette on their floor.

“I’m not too concerned from my standpoint,” he says.  ” We’re fairly isolated and quarantined up on our floor. With the limitation of visitors, it’s really just pretty much hospital staff that’s up here and even they’ve reduced greatly in their numbers.” 

For now, he says there’s no update on a heart but when it comes, COVID-19 won’t cause delays.

“They’ve assured me that, you know, business as usual. The moment that they know they have a heart, full throttle, we’re looking to get that heart in her as quickly as possible,” Rohman says.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Read more: https://bit.ly/2R9B6zz

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories