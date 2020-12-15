‘Vaccinate Virginia:’ A virtual town hall to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

Wednesday, Dec. 16
Live on WAVY TV 10 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Online at WAVY.com and Facebook from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The COVID-19 vaccine is here. You may be wondering, “Is it safe and effective?” Or, “When will I be able to vaccinate myself and my family?”
You have questions, and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has experts to answer them all.
Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 16, for a virtual town hall hosted by WAVY sister station WRIC ABC 8News and the VDH. Anchor Juan Conde will moderate the discussion with a team of medical professionals who will answer your questions about the vaccine.
SEND YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT THE VACCINE
Have a question? Send it to us prior to the show and we’ll get it to the medical experts. Email your questions or post them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #VaccinateVirginia. Video questions may be used during the show.
MEET THE MEDICAL EXPERTS
Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton
Physician, University of Virginia in Charlottesville
Dr. Ethlyn McQueen- Gibson
Associate Professor, Hampton University School of Nursing
Dr. Norman Oliver
Virginia State Health Commissioner
Dr. Costi Sifri
Professor, University of Virginia School of Medicine
Dr. Rebecca Vargas-Jackson
Physician Manager, Virginia Department of Emergency Management
Latest Coronavirus News
- Highlights of COVID-19, government funding law taking effect
- Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
- ‘It’s so simple,’ Knoxville mother pleads the community wear masks after son dies from COVID-19
- Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
- NC COVID-19 Dec. 27 update: COVID-19 hospitalizations top 3,100 for 1st time
- Va. COVID-19 Dec. 27 update: Nearly 4K new cases with Hampton Roads at almost 800 additional, current hospitalization near 2,500
- Virginia county to get restaurant meals to families in need
- 3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19; doctors, family call recovery best Christmas present ever
- Virus, other problems threaten to throw off homeless census
- ‘All of this just to avoid going to jail’: NC woman faces charges after lying to police about having COVID-19