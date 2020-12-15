‘Vaccinate Virginia:’ A virtual town hall to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Live on WAVY TV 10 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Online at WAVY.com and Facebook from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine is here. You may be wondering, “Is it safe and effective?” Or, “When will I be able to vaccinate myself and my family?”

You have questions, and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has experts to answer them all.

Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 16, for a virtual town hall hosted by WAVY sister station WRIC ABC 8News and the VDH. Anchor Juan Conde will moderate the discussion with a team of medical professionals who will answer your questions about the vaccine.

SEND YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT THE VACCINE

Have a question? Send it to us prior to the show and we’ll get it to the medical experts. Email your questions or post them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #VaccinateVirginia. Video questions may be used during the show.

MEET THE MEDICAL EXPERTS