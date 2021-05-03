Vaccinate Virginia: Virtual town hall answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

Watch Live
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
On-air and on WAVY.com from 7 to 8 p.m.
Online-only special from 8 to 8:30 p.m.
A virtual town hall, sponsored by the Virginia Department of Health, aims to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Watch live on Tuesday, May 4, when a panel of medical experts from across the state provide answers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, myths and misinformation, guidance on health care and more.
The virtual town hall will be hosted by 8News anchor Juan Conde.
Follow the conversation on social media. Search for #VaccinateVirginia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
THE MEDICAL EXPERTS
Dr. Danny Avula
Virginia Vaccine Coordinator
Dr. Taison Bell
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, University of Virginia
Dr. Norm Oliver
Virginia State Health Commissioner
Dr. Sergio Rimola
OBGYN, Inova Health System
Dr. Karen Shelton
Director Mount Rogers Health District, Virginia Department of Health
Dr. David Switzer
Medical Director, Population Health, Valley Health System