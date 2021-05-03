Vaccinate Virginia: Virtual town hall answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

Watch Live

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

On-air and on WAVY.com from 7 to 8 p.m.

Online-only special from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

A virtual town hall, sponsored by the Virginia Department of Health, aims to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch live on Tuesday, May 4, when a panel of medical experts from across the state provide answers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, myths and misinformation, guidance on health care and more.

The virtual town hall will be hosted by 8News anchor Juan Conde.

Follow the conversation on social media. Search for #VaccinateVirginia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

THE MEDICAL EXPERTS

Dr. Danny Avula Virginia Vaccine Coordinator

Dr. Taison Bell Assistant Professor of Medicine, Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, University of Virginia

Dr. Norm Oliver Virginia State Health Commissioner

Dr. Sergio Rimola OBGYN, Inova Health System

Dr. Karen Shelton Director Mount Rogers Health District, Virginia Department of Health

Dr. David Switzer Medical Director, Population Health, Valley Health System

