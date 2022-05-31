USO Experience Virginia Beach 2023 event is taking place June 1 – 4 in the Virginia Beach area, and consists of a series of athletic, recreational, and social activities for service members, their families, and the civilian community.

These events facilitate interactions between service members and civilians to provide an opportunity to let the military know they are supported, valued, and respected by their country.

Activities include Paddleboarding, Horseback Riding, Yoga, Surfing, Kayaking, a Cornhole Tournament, and more.