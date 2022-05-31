USO Experience Virginia Beach 2022 is a weeklong event taking place June 1 – 5, 2022 in the Virginia Beach area, and consists of a series of athletic, recreational, and social activities for service members, their families, and the civilian community.

These events facilitate interactions between military and civilians and provide an opportunity for our military service members and civilians to let the military know they are supported, valued, and respected by their country.

Activities include Skydiving, Paddleboarding, Horseback Riding, Yoga, Surfing, Kayaking and more.