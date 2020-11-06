In the days following the death of George Floyd, like most American households, the Hecht family gathered around the kitchen table for dinner. For days, the discussion centered around what they could do to make a difference and help our nation heal. The goal: to coordinate an event where community members and first responders encouraged and cheered for each other. The brainchild of 17-year-old Kathryn and 15-year-old Charlie Hecht was the first ever “Unity in the Community 5K.”





Unlike traditional races where you’re running alone, this race has “pods” of runners running side-by-side with representatives from the Chesapeake Police and Fire Departments. You start together, you finish together, and with each step of the 3.1 mile route along the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, you’re building relationships with the people we count on in the event of an emergency. And, like the Hecht family imagined, everyone will be encouraging and cheering for each other. This is a FREE event limited to the first 200 runners. We hope you can join us as we hope to build a bridge of trust and unity.





DETAILS



Saturday, November 14th

Beginning at 8am

Great Dismal Swamp Canal Trail

1246 Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, Chesapeake, VA 23322

PARTICIPANTS

Heather Bishop – Officer Heather Bishop was born and raised in Virginia Beach, VA and graduated from Ocean Lakes High School. After High School Officer Bishop went on to pursue college at Virginia Wesleyan University, where she played on the Softball Team. Officer Bishop joined the Chesapeake Police Department in March of 2013 and graduated from the 58th Police Academy. She is the third generation in her family to become a Law Enforcement Officer. Officer Bishop spent her first two years of her career on Midnights, and while working midnights she pursued her Master’s Degree.



Officer Bishop is currently assigned to the Chesapeake Law Enforcement Training Academy as a Staff Instructor. She is also assigned as a collateral duty to the Underwater Search and Recovery Team and the Crash Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Since being on the Department she has received the Combat Award, the Medal of Valor, and the Life Saving Award. She also received Officer of the Third Quarter in 2016, Officer of the Year in 2016, and an Outstanding Team Work Award in 2018.



When Officer Bishop is not on duty she loves to spend her time with her fiancé, family and her animals. She enjoys hiking, camping and being outdoors.



– Officer Heather Bishop was born and raised in Virginia Beach, VA and graduated from Ocean Lakes High School. After High School Officer Bishop went on to pursue college at Virginia Wesleyan University, where she played on the Softball Team. Officer Bishop joined the Chesapeake Police Department in March of 2013 and graduated from the 58th Police Academy. She is the third generation in her family to become a Law Enforcement Officer. Officer Bishop spent her first two years of her career on Midnights, and while working midnights she pursued her Master’s Degree.Officer Bishop is currently assigned to the Chesapeake Law Enforcement Training Academy as a Staff Instructor. She is also assigned as a collateral duty to the Underwater Search and Recovery Team and the Crash Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Since being on the Department she has received the Combat Award, the Medal of Valor, and the Life Saving Award. She also received Officer of the Third Quarter in 2016, Officer of the Year in 2016, and an Outstanding Team Work Award in 2018.When Officer Bishop is not on duty she loves to spend her time with her fiancé, family and her animals. She enjoys hiking, camping and being outdoors.

Jonathan Williams – Lieutenant Jonathan Williams moved to Chesapeake, Virginia in 2002 and soon after graduated from Great Bridge High School. After high school, Jonathan attended the University of West Florida and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and master’s degree in Administration. Jonathan joined the Chesapeake Police Department in 2007 where he attended the 52nd Session of the Chesapeake Police Academy.



As a Police Officer and Sergeant, Jonathan spent time assigned to the precincts of Great Bridge, South Norfolk, and Greenbrier. As a collateral duty, he was formerly assigned to the Special Weapons and Tactics Team where he filled the role of Sniper and Team Leader. Since being on the department, Jonathan has earned the Department’s Medal of Valor, Life Saving Award, and the Meritorious Police Service Award.



In 2017, Jonathan was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. He is currently assigned as the Director of Training at the Chesapeake Law Enforcement Training Academy. In this role, Jonathan seeks to instill the values of respect, integrity, professionalism, and community service though progressive training of both new and veteran Officers. As a collateral duty assignment, Jonathan proudly serves as the Executive Officer of the Crisis Negotiation Team.

When Jonathan is not on duty, he loves to spend time with his wife and son. He enjoys sushi, reading, and volunteering his time to coach youth sports.



– Lieutenant Jonathan Williams moved to Chesapeake, Virginia in 2002 and soon after graduated from Great Bridge High School. After high school, Jonathan attended the University of West Florida and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and master’s degree in Administration. Jonathan joined the Chesapeake Police Department in 2007 where he attended the 52nd Session of the Chesapeake Police Academy.As a Police Officer and Sergeant, Jonathan spent time assigned to the precincts of Great Bridge, South Norfolk, and Greenbrier. As a collateral duty, he was formerly assigned to the Special Weapons and Tactics Team where he filled the role of Sniper and Team Leader. Since being on the department, Jonathan has earned the Department’s Medal of Valor, Life Saving Award, and the Meritorious Police Service Award.In 2017, Jonathan was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. He is currently assigned as the Director of Training at the Chesapeake Law Enforcement Training Academy. In this role, Jonathan seeks to instill the values of respect, integrity, professionalism, and community service though progressive training of both new and veteran Officers. As a collateral duty assignment, Jonathan proudly serves as the Executive Officer of the Crisis Negotiation Team.When Jonathan is not on duty, he loves to spend time with his wife and son. He enjoys sushi, reading, and volunteering his time to coach youth sports.

William Brown – William A. L. “Billy“ Brown, II, joined the Chesapeake Fire Department on December 5, 1978, as a firefighter. On March 1, 1997, he was assigned to the City’s Fire Prevention Division as a Fire Inspector. In July 2001, he was appointed to the position of Deputy Fire Marshal; and in November 2016, while out of town on vacation, he received a call from two of his department officers, that he was the first recipient of a new position, a promotion to Master Deputy Fire Marshal.



Billy’s career spans many years of dedicated public service to our City. His specialty is Arson, Bombs and Environmental Crimes, and System Tests. During his tenure with the Fire Department, he has excelled as a Team Leader and has been repeatedly recognized for his outstanding service and sacrifice to the City and its citizens. He is a highly motivated, extremely positive minded, and a talented person. He is well-respective wherever he goes.



In addition to his duties with the Fire Department and Fire Prevention Division, Billy’s true passion is his music. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music Education from Norfolk State University. He has shared his passion for music with the City by providing hundreds of hours of entertainment for many City functions over the years, including: fire recruit class graduations, promotional ceremonies, State of the City addresses, as well as functions for the Police and Sheriff’s Departments. Billy calls himself the official unofficial musician of the City of Chesapeake.



– William A. L. “Billy“ Brown, II, joined the Chesapeake Fire Department on December 5, 1978, as a firefighter. On March 1, 1997, he was assigned to the City’s Fire Prevention Division as a Fire Inspector. In July 2001, he was appointed to the position of Deputy Fire Marshal; and in November 2016, while out of town on vacation, he received a call from two of his department officers, that he was the first recipient of a new position, a promotion to Master Deputy Fire Marshal.Billy’s career spans many years of dedicated public service to our City. His specialty is Arson, Bombs and Environmental Crimes, and System Tests. During his tenure with the Fire Department, he has excelled as a Team Leader and has been repeatedly recognized for his outstanding service and sacrifice to the City and its citizens. He is a highly motivated, extremely positive minded, and a talented person. He is well-respective wherever he goes.In addition to his duties with the Fire Department and Fire Prevention Division, Billy’s true passion is his music. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music Education from Norfolk State University. He has shared his passion for music with the City by providing hundreds of hours of entertainment for many City functions over the years, including: fire recruit class graduations, promotional ceremonies, State of the City addresses, as well as functions for the Police and Sheriff’s Departments. Billy calls himself the official unofficial musician of the City of Chesapeake.