You can pay tunnel tolls with a new mobile app

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — There’s new way to pay for tolls with your smartphone.
Globalvia, a transport support concession company, recently launched Slora, a free mobile app that allows drivers to pay tolls in real-time without needing a pre-funded EZ-Pass, credit card, or cash.
The app can be used on nearly every major toll road in Virginia, including:
- Pocahontas Parkway
- Powhite Parkway Extension
- Dulles Toll Road
- Chesapeake Expressway
- Dominion Boulevard
- South Norfolk Jordan Bridge
- Coleman Bridge
- Elizabeth River Tunnels (Midtown & Downtown)
- Interstate-64
- Interstate-66
- Interstate-95
- Interstate-395
- Interstate-495
Slora is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Registered users will need to enter their license plate and credit card information. Drivers can simply drive through the E-Z Pass Express Lanes and the app will pay the toll on their behalf, but it does include service fees.
But it’s not the only app that helps with toll payments. Earlier this year Transurban launched GoToll, which is similar to Slora.
Click here for a complete list of supported highways.
