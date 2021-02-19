Wrong-way crash closes HOV reversible lanes in Norfolk Friday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A wrong-way driver hit several vehicles and a Virginia State Police trooper’s car Friday night in the HOV reversible lanes in Norfolk.

Virginia State Police sent a news release around 10:15 p.m. Friday saying the HOV lanes were closed as police investigated the crash.

Police said they received a call around 8:42 p.m. about a car going in the wrong direction in the HOV reversible lanes. Reports said the vehicle was traveling westbound while the reversible HOV system was open to eastbound traffic.

Police did not have additional information as of 10:15 p.m. and did not give details on any injuries.

