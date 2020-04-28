Work to cause intermittent stoppages at the James River Bridge this weekend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – If you will be traveling across the James River Bridge in the overnight hours this weekend, be prepared for a possible stoppage.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will be replacing a security stop gate on the Route 17 bridge.

The maintenance work will require a northbound single-lane closure on Saturday, May 2 from 12:30 a.m. until 6 a.m. and full stoppages between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., which could last up to 45 minutes.

VDOT suggests using the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.

